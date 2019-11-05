Utah County search crews help rescue injured man up American Fork Canyon

AMERICAN FORK CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Search and Rescue teams from Utah County helped bring an injured man down from the mountains after he said he got lost trying to find his way back Sunday night.

According to a press release issued by Utah County Sheriff Sgt. Spencer Cannon, a call came into dispatch Sunday just after 9 p.m., on a report of a 39-year-old Saratoga Springs man who had been injured while trail running in the area of Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon.

The area is located above Tibble Fork Reservoir and Granite Flat Campground.

The caller said the man was able to send her a text message around 7 p.m. telling her he had been injured and was trying to make his way back to the trail.

Search and Rescue crews responded with assistance from the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter. The pilot first located the man around 11:30 p.m. and pinpoint his location.

18 SAR team volunteers responded and many of them went up the trail and located the patient. Canon said he sustained bruises and deep lacerations on one of his legs and one of his wrists.

The patient said he got lost and was unable to find his way back to the trail.

Crews helped him back to the parking lot at about 3:40 a.m where he was evaluated by paramedics with Lone Peak Fire Department.

Cannon said the man was not well prepared for the conditions, having only a small amount of water and food with him. He also did not have appropriate clothing for spending the night should that have become necessary.

Box Elder Peak is the same area where then 28-year-old Derrik Jenkins was killed after he fell while trail running on October 31, 2018. His body was found by the crew of a DPS helicopter on the afternoon of November 3, 2018.

