Utah County residents react to Pole Canyon Fire

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Multiple agencies are responding to a new fire, the Pole Canyon Fire that started Wednesday in Utah County. According to officials with Unified Fire Authority, the fire is currently 488 acres and 10% contained.

State fire officials say the Pole Canyon Fire is burning south of the White Hills subdivision and Cedar Fort in the northwest part of Utah County. Multiple ground and air resources have been dispatched to the scene since its start.

Officials tell ABC4 News fire crews will be working on the fire for the next three days. Some neighbors in the area were afraid the fire was going to move into their White Hills neighborhood.

An evacuation advisory went to some residents near Eagle Mountain, in the White Hills neighborhood Wednesday.

Ryan Love with Unified Fire Authority said “The cause of the fire actually caused from a spark, the spark was from heavy machinery.”

Neighbors say their main concern was a wind shift that would cause the fire to move into their neighborhood.

“Everybody else is going through something like this, and I didn’t know we would have to go through something like this,” said Pat White, resident in the White Hills neighborhood.

Officials say the neighborhood is safe and the fire is under control.