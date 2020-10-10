Utah County residents get sandbags ready for burn scar flooding

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4 News) – 300 people from all over Utah Valley went to Mapleton to fill sandbags. The project held at the Mapleton City Hall came to fill 1,000 sandbags, and over 5000 were filled in less than two hours.

Seven dump truck loads of sand were put into the bags, the event was coordinated by Mapleton Firefighters, police officers and CERT members.

They had some help from the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints emergency preparedness groups. The local church members look at it is a great way to do a service project.

Safety precautions because of the pandemic were followed, and people showed up with gloves, shovels, and masks ready to help.

Anyone impacted by the Ether Hollow Fire, who could face flooding, can pick up pre-filled sandbags behind the Mapleton City Hall.

In a press release sent to ABC4 News the organizers say, ” We have placed information from the Army Corps of Engineers on mapleton.org, which will help educate landowners on sandbag placement best practices.”

“The potential for debris flow off the Ether Hollow burn scar is alarming. We held a public virtual meeting on October 8th to discuss the risks. We want to make sure we are getting all the information to our residents so they can be prepared and informed.”

“We also are working with the National Weather Service to monitor potential storms. We placed a burn scar weather station on the mountain this week and we will closely monitor alerts for potential hazardous weather patterns into the area.”



Nicholas Glasgow, the Mapleton City Fire Chief, said, “It was amazing to see our community come together today to serve. Even though everyone’s face was covered by masks, the masks could not hide the sense of pride and joy I saw in these selfless servants’ faces.”