Utah County man ordered to stop selling silver products as cure for coronavirus

CEDAR HILLS, Utah (ABC4 News)- A Utah County man has been ordered to stop “fraudulently promoting” a cure for COVID-19.

According to a civil complaint filed on April 27, Gordon Pedersen of Cedar Hills, Utah, and his companies, My Doctor Suggests LLC and GP Silver LLC have been promoting silver products as effective against and treatment for the virus.

“In these promotions, Defendant Gordon Pedersen falsely claims that My Doctor Suggests silver products can destroy coronavirus, and remove it from the body, assuring the user will never get COVID-19,” court papers say.

According to the complaint, Pedersen made a wide variety of false and misleading claims touting silver products as a preventative for COVID-19, including that having silver in the bloodstream will “usher” any coronavirus out of the body and that “it has been proven that Alkaline Structured Silver will destroy all forms of viruses, it will protect people from the coronavirus.”

There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19, according to the FDA.

“The FDA will continue to help ensure those who place profits above the public health during the COVID-19 pandemic are stopped,” said Judy McMeekin, Pharm.D., Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs, U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “We are fully committed to working with the Department of Justice to take appropriate action against those jeopardizing the health of Americans by offering and distributing products with unproven claims to prevent or treat COVID-19.”

A hearing on the government’s request for a preliminary injunction is set for May 12, 2020.

The public is urged to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 (the Coronavirus) by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline (1-866-720-5721) or by e-mailing the NCDF at disaster@leo.gov.

