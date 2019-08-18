Utah County man lost in Montana wilderness speaks

Eating grasshoppers and ants. It’s how Kaden Laga survived being lost in the Montana wilderness.

Laga, who’s from Utah County, became separated from his family while riding on horseback on August 11th.

He was rescued five days later.

The holes in his hiking shoes detail some of the difficulties of his journey to being found.

Laga says he’s grateful for the support.

“I am overwhelmed coming back and seeing the effort that has been put in, and just the love a lot of it from total strangers,” said Laga. Thank you so much for all your love and support. I’m happy to be alive.”

Laga’s family says it will be donating all leftover supplies and food back to the community.

Loved ones are also using donated money to reimburse travel and search efforts as well as to get Kaden some new hiking shoes and a new phone which he used to try and start a fire.

