Utah County Jail inmate cuts off GPS ankle monitor, escapes

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News)- An inmate with an extensive criminal background has escaped from the custody of officials at the Utah County Jail.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says Boyd Paul Anderson, 49, may be driving a blue 2009 Chevrolet pickup with an 8″ lift installed.

Anderson has been on the GPS monitoring program since October 7. Sgt. Cannon says he got the pickup a few days ago from a dealership in Provo.

Cannon says he cut off the ankle monitor around 4:45 Wednesday morning.

The Global Positioning Satellite(GPS) Monitoring Program allows inmates to be tracked outside of secure confinement by ankle monitors that are monitored 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. There are very strict guidelines placed upon those inmates participating in the program.

He has been convicted for DUI at least 9 times and has a history of theft, burglary, prescription fraud, impersonating an officer, domestic violence, drug possession, and several traffic violations.

“When a prisoner escapes they may be a danger to the public through their efforts to avoid apprehension,” Sgt. Cannon said. “Anderson has been booked into the Utah County Jail 37 different times beginning in 1997.”

He is 6’2″ and 190 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair, but is likely bald right now.

Anyone who sees him should take caution and contact Central Utah 911 at (801)794-3970.

What others are reading: