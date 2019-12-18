Utah County homeowners should expect to pay $7-$10 more on property taxes

PROVO (ABC4 News) – Commissioners in Utah County voted to raise property taxes on residents next year. It’s the first time in four years the county is expected to have a balanced budget.

This means if you own a home in Utah County and it is valued around $334,000 – $500,000, you can expect to pay an extra $7-$10 a month in property taxes.

Andrew and Aspen Phillips are looking to buy a new home in Utah County where they were born and raised.

“Trying to get started here and the prices of the housing is just kind of out of control,” says Andrew Phillips.

The county says the population growth could be as high as 700,000 after the census is completed.

“Yeah it is growing so much and there is a lot of opportunity coming here and good jobs,” he says.

The new property tax revenue is expected to bring in much-needed money.

“That is $19 million to the general fund. That will go pay primarily to public safety costs,” said Josh Daniels the Utah County Chief Deputy Clerk Auditor.

Seventy percent of the county’s funds go to first responders.

Phillips says, “If the money is going to police and to fire and programs we need for the growing population then I’m totally for it.”

County officials tell ABC4 News there is a relief for retired folks and those on fixed incomes who may not be able to afford the 67 percent property tax increase.

“Folks that are on a fixed income, particularly retired folks, may qualify for abatement,” Daniels adds. “Based on age and income there is a number of programs people can apply for through the county where all or some of their property taxes will be abated.”

That information will come at tax time and is supposed to be on each homeowner’s evaluation notices.

