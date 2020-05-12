Utah County family says Orem police report excludes victim shot during officer-involved shooting

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – As the investigation continues into an officer-involved shooting with Orem police Friday night, a Utah County family said they want to know why their daughter’s injuries were left out of investigating documents.

Orem resident Laura Jones said her stepdaughter, Julia Jones was in the car with her ex-spouse, Samantha Bencomo Friday night before she was hit in the face by a gunshot fired by an Orem police officer who was trying to stop Bencomo from fleeing the scene.

“The relationship was always really toxic and so, she was finally able to separate from Sam and she was living with us again and we didn’t know she had gone to see Sam again that day,” said Laura Jones.

According to the probable cause statement, the incident started when Bencomo crashed their pickup truck into a Jeep Wrangler at a car dealership near 1100 North State Street in Orem.

The owner of the dealership told officers Bencomo sped away and that he followed them in his car until they pulled into a gas station near 1000 North State Street and flagged down an officer.

When Orem police arrived on-scene to investigate and question both parties, officers say the hit-and-run suspect drove away.

Another Orem officer later spotted Bencomo’s truck heading west on 800 North and pulled his cruiser in front of the suspect’s truck at the intersection of 800 West. Charging documents state the officer exited his patrol car and ordered the suspect to stop.

But Bencomo allegedly ignored the orders, reversed the truck, and tried to run down the officer. Police finally arrested the suspect a short time later when they crashed her truck at 980 West and 1600 North.

However, Jones’ family members said what investigators failed to leave out was that an officer fired at their vehicle and struck her in the face. Orem police initially reported the incident as an officer-involved shooting on social media. When ABC4 News reviewed Bencomo’s arresting documents, there was no mention of an officer firing shots, any passengers who were involved, or any injuries.

“We’re not saying this officer maliciously shot her. We understand that accidents happen but we want them to admit that; Yeah, we shot her. She was shot. She was injured because of what one of our officers did,” said Laura Jones.

ABC4 News reached out to Orem Police Department for comment, but were told new details about the investigation will not be released until Wednesday.

Bencomo faces several charges including attempted murder of a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to stop at the command of a police officer.

