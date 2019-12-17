Utah County approves property budget increase

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – For the first time in 23 years, Utah County Commissioners voted to increase property taxes.

Tuesday was the last of many public hearings regarding the proposed property tax increase and it was settled after a seven-hour meeting.

Tuesday morning it was proposed the tax increase could go up by 69 percent. By evening, commissioners voted to drop it to 67 percent.

The increase property tax is set to go in place in 2020. The county commission said it will be the first time in four years the county will have a balanced budget.

The Utah County Commission sets the tax rate in Utah County. Of the $123.45 that residents are paying, 93 percent goes to things like school and water districts, the city, and assessing and collecting.

Tanner Ainge – who proposed the budget – told ABC4 News the county needs this increase due to deficit spending.

“For the first time, it’s going to make sure that we don’t have a deficit and that we start setting aside for the future,” Ainge said. “For capital projects and to replenish our reserves that have been depleted over the last three years.”

But many residents in attendance at the meeting spoke out against the bill.

“I think you failed us with not getting us out sooner,” said one Utah County man.

“There are a vast number of people in this county who are living on their income. Not beyond. And it’s not because we take vacations,” said the woman.

“We are ready to file a referendum and reject this if it’s passed as a tax increase,” another man said. “We will file it and you will be forced to stick within the budget we have right now.”

“Well you’ve already over-taxed us,” said another woman. “And we cannot afford for you to continue on this path until you do what’s been recommended here today. Line by line, within departments and budgets to see what needs to be cut.”

To watch some of Tuesday’s public hearing, click here.

To learn more about Utah County’s property tax overview and history, click here.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss