Utah County approves property budget increase

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – For the first time in 23 years, Utah County Commissioners voted to increase property taxes.

Tuesday was the last of many public hearings regarding the proposed property tax increase and it was settled after a seven-hour meeting.

Tuesday morning it was proposed the tax increase could go up by 69 percent. By evening, commissioners voted to drop it to 67 percent.

The increase property tax is set to go in place in 2020. The county commission said it will be the first time in four years the county will have a balanced budget.

The Utah County Commission sets the tax rate in Utah County. Of the $123.45 that residents are paying, 93 percent goes to things like school and water districts, the city, and assessing and collecting.

Tanner Ainge – who proposed the budget – told ABC4 News the county needs this increase due to deficit spending.

“For the first time, it’s going to make sure that we don’t have a deficit and that we start setting aside for the future,” Ainge said. “For capital projects and to replenish our reserves that have been depleted over the last three years.”

But many residents in attendance at the meeting spoke out against the bill.

“I think you failed us with not getting us out sooner,” said one Utah County man.

“There are a vast number of people in this county who are living on their income. Not beyond. And it’s not because we take vacations,” said the woman.

“We are ready to file a referendum and reject this if it’s passed as a tax increase,” another man said. “We will file it and you will be forced to stick within the budget we have right now.”

“Well you’ve already over-taxed us,” said another woman. “And we cannot afford for you to continue on this path until you do what’s been recommended here today. Line by line, within departments and budgets to see what needs to be cut.”

To watch some of Tuesday’s public hearing, click here.

To learn more about Utah County’s property tax overview and history, click here.

