Utah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a seven-year-old boy being struck by a vehicle in Eagle Mountain.

Sergeant Spencer Cannon with the UCSO says the boy was accidently run over by his father. The incident happened near Unity Pass.

The boy was life flighted him to Primary Children Hospital. he is listed in critical condition.

For some reason either people have misinterpreted this incident or have created rumors of another incident. That rumor being that there was an active shooter on the loose. There is NOT an active shooter in the loose in @eaglemtncity! https://t.co/UhnCShRksB — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) September 9, 2021

