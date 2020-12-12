UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Saturday’s data inflated due to unreported numbers Friday; 3,692 new COVD-19 cases reported

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In its Saturday update, the Utah Department of Health says cases and tests reported are inflated due to some unreported numbers Friday. About 1,100 are included in Saturday’s case total that would have likely been included in Friday’s case counts.

Officials say UDOH performed server maintenance Thursday night to improve the speed of its data system. Test results that may have been reported during the maintenance period are reflected in Saturday’s report.

On Saturday, December 12, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 3,692 additional cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths.

The state reported 1,565,554 people tested to date. This is an increase of 14,16 people tested from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 2,706. The rolling 7-day average of positive laboratory tests is 25.8%

There are 544 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 9,351.

Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,038 total deaths:

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 45-64, Garfield County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, long-term care facility resident

COVID-19 Transmission Index:

The state of Utah has defined its new transmission index guidance system:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.