Utah cop killer sentenced in prison attack on inmate

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man convicted of killing a Utah cop in 2014 has been sentenced in an attack on another inmate last year.

According to charging documents, Timothy Troy Walker, 41, was sentenced to an additional 5-years to life at the Utah State Prison on Monday after a jury found him guilty of first-degree felony aggravated assault last week.

Walker was seen on surveillance footage at the prison guarding a cell while two other inmates beat, kicked and stabbed another prisoner. As the victim tried to leave the cell, Walker was seen punching him in the face, almost causing him to fall down the stairs, according to documents.

The victim was taken to the hospital with six stab wounds and a significant loss of blood, documents state.

Documents further state Walker is a documented gang member serving life in prison without parole for killing Draper Police Sgt. Derek Johnson after the had pulled over to help Walker with his broken-down car.

Walker opened fire on Johnson as he sat in his patrol vehicle.

Court records show Jordan Gailey, 30, and Corbin Decker, 23 were also convicted in the attack.

