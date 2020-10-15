Utah continues with high volume of new unemployment claims

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – There were 4,658 total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah from October 4-10, 2020, with a total of $14,000,748 of benefits paid.

There were 37,571 continued claims filed during that same week.

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Oct. 3, 2020, was 3,614. A total of 19,793 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“In spite of a persistent high volume of new claims, we have seen an overall decrease in continued claims for 23 consecutive weeks in the state of Utah,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “While the unemployment program has provided much-needed support, we continue to encourage active participation in the labor force as opportunities prevail in Utah’s economy and the unemployment benefit remains time-limited.”

If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.