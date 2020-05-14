Utah continues steady decline in unemployment claims

SALT LAKE CITY (May 14, 2020) — As employers start to reopen their businesses, Utah’s unemployment office is continuing to see a decline in claims each week.

For the week of May 3-9, the number of new unemployment claims in Utah was 7,135. There were 106,377 weekly claims filed during that same week for a total of $27,845,417 paid in traditional unemployment benefits. An additional $50,711,110 of the $600 weekly stimulus was paid for a total of $78,556,527 for the week.

There were 2,787 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims submitted.

4,176 individuals ended their unemployment and 3,305 ended their claim during the previous week.

“As Utah has transitioned to the orange moderate risk we have seen an encouraging decrease in

the number of individuals ending their claim, a continued decrease in new claims, as well as a

slight decrease in weekly claims,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director

for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “We anticipate these numbers will continue to

decrease as the economy dials back up and people return to work.”

The three industries with the highest percentage of claims were:

Office and Administrative Support (15%)

Sales and Related Occupations (9%)

Production Occupations (8%)



The five counties in Utah with the highest number claims:

Salt Lake (43%)

Utah (13%)

Davis (8%)

Weber (6.5%)

Washington (4%)



If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19 they should visit

jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers

returning to work.

