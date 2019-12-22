Utah comes back down to Earth with 80-52 loss to #20 San Diego State

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – After pulling off one of its biggest upsets in years, beating Kentucky on Wednesday, the Utes basketball team came crashing back down to Earth Saturday against #20 San Diego State.

Malachi Flynn scored 16 points as the Aztecs remained as one of the nation’s four unbeaten teams with an 80-52 victory over Utah on Saturday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center.

Yanni Wetzell and Nathan Mensah added 14 points apiece for the Aztecs (12-0). They are off to the second-best start in program history.

The Aztecs scored the first seven points and roared to a 15-2 lead. The Utes did not get on the scoreboard until the 16:16 mark and trailed by double digits when Wetzell hit a 3-pointer to make it 12-2 with 15:19 remaining.

San Diego State’s largest lead in the first half was 14. It was up 29-19 at halftime and extended its lead to 34 during thes final minute.

The Aztecs shot 49.2% from the field (31 of 63) while Utah which upset No. 6 Kentucky on Wednesday night, shot a season-low 31.2%. San Diego State also dominated inside with a 42-20 advantage in points in the paint.

San Diego State, Auburn, Duquesne and Liberty remain the nation’s unbeaten teams.

Timmy Allen led Utah (9-3) with 21 points.

The Utes were hoping to win back-to-back games against ranked teams for only the second time in 23 attempts but playing two significant non-conference games in four days proved to be too much.

