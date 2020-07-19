Utah city weighs street closure to help struggling industry

OGDEN (AP) — Ogden City officials are considering an idea that would involve closing off Historic 25th Street to vehicular traffic.

The Standard-Examiner reports that Mayor Mike Caldwell says the city is open to any and all ideas that might help local eateries and taverns as the restaurant and bar industry continue to be hard hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with many Ogden area establishments still closed to dine-in service.

One idea that appears to be gaining some traction in city circles is temporarily prohibiting cars on 25th Street between Grant and Wall avenues, and then allowing businesses on the street to expand their seating and use the extra space to spread customers out.