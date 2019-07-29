Utah Child Care Cooperative helping to increase accessibility to child care

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Creating a movement and inciting change. It’s what the Utah Child Care Cooperative based in Salt Lake City is working to accomplish.

“Utah is the last state in the nation for accessibility to child care,” said Page Checketts, founder of UC3. “There’s a lot of unregulated and unlicensed care.”

Checketts and her team work as the middle man to meet with businesses and their employees to help find the right child care solutions for families.

“Child care, although it doesn’t sound that exciting, is really the foundation for our business to thrive in our community,” said Angie Cook, UC3’s Director of Business Development and Policy.

In playing the middle man for companies and their employees, UC3’s goal is to help businesses retain their workers.

“We need to have a place for our children to go, and feel safe in a quality space to learn and it allows the parents to go to work and thrive and aid our economy,” said Cook.

Child care solutions can range from finding daycare to summer camps, as well as guiding companies on how to create a supportive and welcoming workplace for families.

Flexibility for working parents is one of the child care solutions UC3 has helped companies like DSCO implement.

It’s a solution the company’s VP of people strategy has first-hand experience with.

“Being a mother of two myself, it’s hugely important to make sure we are flexible for our working parents,” said Janay Jespersen. “It allows me to take off early, work from home some days. They’re extremely flexible and it makes a world of difference. There are so many talented and skilled parents that don’t join the workforce not because they choose to, but because they feel like they have to be home to raise their family.”

Jeremy Hanks is the founder and CEO of DSCO in Lehi.

“Quality workforce has been so top of mind,” said Hanks. “It just seems to me that child care is like the easiest way to try and address quality work force.”

Hanks points out how a service like UC3 can be a game-changer for the tech industry especially as the industry makes a push to include more girls and women.

“So, hypothetically in some future state we have quite a few more female computer scientists,” said Hanks. “But if there’s still a child care issue did we really solve the more important problem?”

The answer to that Page believes is for businesses to come to the table with an innovative approach on how to solve this problem for future generations.

In addition to professional help, UC3 is also taking political action by working to create child care tax credits. In a few years, it anticipates opening a child care center in downtown Salt Lake City.

“Once we get this center up and going we can show a model, a prototype of what we’d like to see in business parks throughout the state,” said Checketts.

