Utah CEO arrested for possession of over 13,000 child pornography images

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah CEO was arrested Wednesday after police said he possessed over 13,000 images of child pornography on several of his electronic devices.

According to charging documents, an investigation started in May, 2019 on a user sharing images of child pornography.

Detectives said the images and videos contained a compilation video depicting several different young prepubescent girls ranging from toddler-aged to 8-years-old being raped, according to documents.

The user ID came back to a Douglas Saltsman of Sandy. Detectives with the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children obtained a search warrant for Saltsman’s home in August.

Saltsman invoked his Miranda rights and refused to talk to agents.

Documents state during a forensic examination of the electronic items seized at the home, police found thousands of files of child pornography. 13,020 files were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children where 279 of the submitted files were identifiable child victims.

Saltsman was charged with 10 counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a child.

Additional charges could be forthcoming as police said they also discovered a clandestine drug lab inside his home as well as videos of Saltsman engaging in sexual intercourse with several unconscious women, documents state.

According to Utah.gov, Saltsman is the owner of Saltmine.io which is described as a computer systems design business whose license expired in March 2019.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force tipline is 801.281.1211

