Utah brewers are feeling the effects of year-old beer law

Jordan Vigil loads bottles in the brewery at Epic Brewing Co. in Salt Lake City, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Over the past year — ever since Utah rewrote its century-old alcohol laws and allowed stronger beer in grocery stores — beer aisle winners and losers have emerged.

Consumers who for the first time since Prohibition can buy cold beer that is 5% alcohol-by-volume in a retail outlet are among the triumphant, the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Joining them are large brewers like Anheuser-Busch and MillerCoors that are no longer bound by the old 4% ABV (or 3.2% by weight) limit and can stock a variety of previously banned beers on the shelves.

Grocery and convenience stores also are victors, seeing beer sales — and profits — go up.

Why, even the state Legislature has received kudos from drinkers — who often disagree with the state’s conservative alcohol policies — for bringing the beer selection closer to par with other states.

That leaves only one group in the loser’s circle: Utah beer brewers.

Since Nov. 1, 2019, Utah’s craft brewers have watched their liquor store sales drop by more than 40%. They’ve also paid the state more in excise taxes. The price per barrel jumped from $12.80 — already the highest in the nation — to $13.10 when the law went into effect.

“It’s worse than I thought it would be,” said Peter Erickson, co-founder of Epic Brewing Co. in Salt Lake City. “Even before COVID, we laid off 25 people, mostly due to the lost sales at the DABC (Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control) stores.”

Epic is likely one of the hardest hit, as its business model focuses on mostly heavy beers that are 5% ABV or higher. Under state law, those stronger beers must still be sold in state-run liquor stores and are subject to a 66.5% markup.

But others, like Uinta Brewing Co., have experienced similar declines, said president Jeremy Ragonese. The damage has been easier to manage, though, as the company has a larger out-of-state market “and is not as reliant (on liquor store sales) as some of the smaller local brewers.”

Ragonese said the state of Utah beer brewers has been exacerbated by the pandemic. Beer sales dropped again when bars and restaurants closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. And businesses that have reopened are not operating at full capacity.

All combined, Ragonese said, “small local brewers who relied almost entirely with taproom and the DABC channel have really struggled.”

The Utah Brewers Guild actually predicted a large drop in sales when the beer law was first proposed.