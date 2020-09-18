Utah breaks coronavirus case record with 1,117 positive cases on Friday, no new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Friday, Sept. 18, the Utah Department of Health reported 1,117 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state and no new deaths.

Utah’s total positive cases of the virus are 61,775 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state health department reported 743,737 Utahns have been tested for the virus. An increase of 8,559 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 726 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 12.5%

The state’s death toll due to the virus is now 437.

Utah Governor Gary R. Herbert issued the following statement regarding today’s case count:

“This is another alarming day for our COVID-19 case numbers. We are clearly in an upward trend of cases. For months, we have warned people that they need to stay home if they are sick, and they need to stay away from others if they have tested positive for COVID-19. They need to wear a mask around others, even when they are not sick. We all need to consider the common public good when making daily decisions, and frankly, there is no room for lackadaisical behavior.

This week’s spikes make me seriously question if these warnings and public education are enough. I will meet with the Unified Command leadership again Monday to discuss needed interventions. I’d like to emphasize that all of the tools that government has for controlling the spread of COVID-19 are on the table. We are seriously considering each one of them.

In the meantime, I am encouraged by discussions occurring between Utah County elected officials and am glad to see them consulting with public health experts and treating this spike in cases seriously.”

More information about COVID-19 in Utah this week

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,444 hospitalized cases. There are 131 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized.

50,492 of our cases, are considered “recovered”. A case with a diagnosis date of more than three weeks ago, who has not passed away, is considered recovered.

For a closer look at hospitalization and mortality, records click the link.

Utah is now tracking COVID-19 outbreaks at its long-term care facilities. More than 200 facilities across the state are impacted by the virus. The outbreaks in the facilities are across Utah, including recent outbreaks at long-term care facilities in St. George.

Utah’s coronavirus dashboard now includes information on various outbreaks in the state. An outbreak is defined by two or more cases associated with a setting outside of the household within 14 days.

Salt Lake City, is the only city still in the “yellow” risk phase, the majority of Utah is in the ”yellow/ low-risk” phase of reopening while the governor moved several rural counties to green.

Updated Color Code Map as of September 10, 2020

Flatten the curve

Utah public health officials say the “epidemic curve status” looks at how the trend in cases is changing over time and assigns a trend category to each day, based on whether the three-day daily average of cases is increasing, staying stable, or decreasing.