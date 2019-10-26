Utah bison roundup ensures health and longevity of one of nation’s largest and oldest herds

Antelope Island (ABC4 News) – It looks like a scene from the wild west. Hundreds of volunteers on horseback are rounding up one of the nations oldest and largest herds of wild bison in hopes of ensuring the health of more than 700 animals.

Utah Bison Round-Up: Courtesy Utah Dept. of Natural Resources

In its 33rd year, wildlife officials say the Utah Bison Round-Up moves the herd from all parts of Antelope Island into one central location where the animals will receive health screenings, vaccinations, and a small external computer chip.

Once the bison are checked, officials say most of the herd is once again released to roam on the island.

Each year about 100 to 200 calves are born into the herd and Utah wildlife officials say the herd needs to be reduced in order to have enough food for herd as well as other animals on the island.

Some of the bison are sold at an auction. The money from the sale goes to help fund the Wildlife and Habitat Management Program, according to Wildlife officials.

Wildlife officials say the round-up happens in two phases: Saturday the bison are rounded up into corrals where they can relax, making them more cooperative for the exams and tests. Phase two takes place next week when the animals are checked one by one and given their vaccinations, before being released.

