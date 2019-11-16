Utah-based company recalls cat food over Salmonella contamination

Utah company Go Raw, LLC has recalled cat food over fears it may be contaminated with Salmonella.”

The recall includes two-pound frozen bags of Quest beef cat food, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

According to the FDA, “Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.”

Pets with Salmonella could be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting, and infected but otherwise healthy pets can also be carriers and infect other animals or humans, said the FDA.

The cat food was distributed nationwide through retail stores and can be identified with UPC 6-91730-17101-8, Lot N128.

No illnesses have been reported.

