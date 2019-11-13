Utah babysitter arrested for not returning 7-year-old boy to his mom

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Provo woman is facing charges after police said she would not return a child she was left to care for over the weekend.

According to charging documents, Jordana Nicole Murray, 37, was babysitting a friend’s 7-year-old boy from Nov 8 – 11. When the mother attempted to take the child back, Murray agreed to meet her but then failed to show up and stopped responding to the mother’s phone calls.

Officers worked all day and night on Nov 11 attempting to locate Murray and the missing child. Around 9 p.m. they received information that Murray was at a vacant home in Provo.

When officers arrived, they found Murray there with the boy and her two children.

Police said the home was vacant and for sale and Murray had entered through an unlocked back door without permission.

Police said Murray clearly had no intention of returning the child.

She was booked into the Utah County Jail on one misdemeanor count of unlawful detention and criminal trespassing.

What others are clicking on: