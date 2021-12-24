Utah Avalanche Center issues statewide Avalanche Warning

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – The Utah Avalanche Center has issued an Avalanche Warning for most mountains in Utah until 6AM Saturday. This warning includes the Wasatch Range, Bear River Range, Uintas, the Manti-Skyline, the Fish Lake Region, Pahvants, Tushars, and the Cedar City area mountains. The Abajos are not included in this warning, however, there still does exist a considerable avalanche risk today.

Due to recent heavy snow with more snow on the way unstable snow is likely which means both human triggered and natural avalanches are likely. Avoid backcountry areas today and avoid any slopes greater than 30 degrees.

The Winter Storm Warnings for the northern Utah mountains down to the Wasatch Plateau continues through 5 AM Christmas morning. The Winter Weather Advisories for the Wasatch Back, SW Wyoming, Bear Lake, parts of the Uinta Basin, and the Central & Southern Mountains continue through the same time.

Use extreme caution if navigating in higher terrains today & tonight.