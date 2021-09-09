Utah Attorney General plans to fight vaccine mandate proposed by President Biden

President Joe Biden announced a six-step plan to combat the delta variant of COVID-19. The White House says the president is taking steps to protect more people, as the administration says unvaccinated Americans are affecting everyone.

Under the president’s plan, businesses with more than 100 employees must mandate vaccines or regular testing. Workers in healthcare and education that receive federal funds must be vaccinated, as well as all federal employees and contractors.

The mandate will affect about 80 million Americans.

While some are all for the president’s proposal some are in opposition.

The Attorney General of Utah, Sean D. Reyes, released the following statement in response to the president proposed vaccine mandate:

My office will fight any unconstitutional limitation of individual liberties and privacy while continuing to promote safe health practices in our state. My team is already reviewing the proposed regulations.

Regardless of where you stand on vaccinations overall, the federal government should not be able to mandate such a personal medical decision to employers and individuals.

Utah has employed a responsible approach to the pandemic.

We will continue to do so without need of an autocratic mandate from the White House.