Utah American Red Cross helping with Hurricane Laura relief

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In response to Hurricane Laura Aid in the Gulf, the American Red Cross in Salt Lake City is already on the ground ready to respond.

“We do have volunteers from Utah that have responded,” said Rich Woodruff, Communications Director of the Red Cross in Salt Lake City. “They’re on the ground and they’re doing their part to help alleviate human suffering.”

Tom Hauser is preparing to deploy Friday morning at 8 a.m.

“I got notified Tuesday morning to deploy,” he said. “The first flight out was yesterday, and it was 6:10 in the morning, I was going out the door to the airport and they canceled all the flights into Houston.”

Now that flights have resumed, Hauser expects to begin participating in the storm’s response Friday night or Saturday morning.

“I’ll be working in a shelter this time as a shelter supervisor,” said Hauser.

He expects schools, churches, and numerous other shelters to be open to help aid in the storm’s response.

“This time because the flood surge is supposed to be quite higher so I’m assuming it will be the flood area surge will be way north of downtown Houston,” said Hauser.

Right now, the local Red Cross has half a dozen volunteers deployed with more on their way as well as on standby.