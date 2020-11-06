Utah AG Reyes takes personal leave to ‘support litigation in several states dealing with compromised election process’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fresh off his victory in the November 3 election, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes took to Twitter Thursday to announce that he was taking personal leave to, “support litigation in several states”.

In his tweet, Reyes says he is, “on personal leave time to help prepare and support litigation in several states dealing with compromised election process.”

Reyes continued,

“Despite months of predictions about a “blue wave,” @GOP kept the Senate & expanded seats in the House. Biden & his allies know @POTUS will win if only verified, #legal votes are counted. We are making sure that happens but looks like courts may have to decide that. #RuleOfLaw.”

On personal leave time to help prepare and support litigation in several states dealing with compromised election process. — Sean Reyes (@SeanReyesUT) November 6, 2020

Reyes tweets are receiving criticism from Utahn’s who question his decision to support a claim that so far, has not proven to be factual.

Other Utahn’s are commenting support for Reyes’s decision and thanked him for his help and support.

Reyes was just re-elected as Utah’s Attorney General on Tuesday after beating Democratic nominee Greg Skordas.