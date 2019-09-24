Utah adds Florida to football schedule, drops BYU in 2022 and 2023

BYU defensive back Dayan Ghanwoloku (5) takes down Utah running back Zack Moss (2) in the second half during an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The rivalry game is being put on hold once again.

The University of Utah football team is finalizing a home-and-home series with Florida, where the Utes will play the Gators in Gainesville in 2022 and in Salt Lake City in 2023.

As a result, the Utes will no longer play BYU in those years, but instead an extension in the rivalry for four more years with games in 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028.

The Utes, who have won nine in a row in the rivalry, will play the Cougars next season at Rice-Eccles Stadium, and at LaVell Edwards Stadium in 2021 before taking a two-year hiatus.

“We appreciate the tremendous relationship and cooperation we have with Tom Holmoe and BYU to work together to not only ensure the future of this rivalry but to demonstrate the strong partnership that is in place,” said Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan. “We each share the intention to continue this great rivalry in football and across all of our teams for many years to come.”

“I appreciate the great working relationship we have with Mark Harlan and many others at Utah,” said BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe. “We have a responsibility to take care of the future of this great rivalry, not just in football but across all of the sports. There may come a time in the future where we need to ask Utah to make an adjustment for us. That’s how a relationship works. Utah approached us about an opportunity they have and we agreed to work with them.”

Utah and BYU took two years off in the rivalry in 2014 and 2015 when the Utes scheduled Michigan. But the Utes and Cougars did play in the 2015 Las Vegas Bowl.

Utah and Florida have played just one time before in 1977, a game won by the Gators, 38-29.

When Florida comes to Salt Lake City in 2023, that will mark the first time an SEC team has played Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium ever.