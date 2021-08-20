Utah adds 1,116 new COVID-19 cases, state total surpasses 451K

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,116 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, August 20.

There are nine new virus-related deaths reported with five occurring before July 19, 2021.

A total of 451,655 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,051,197 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,498.

UDOH reports a total of 5,537,883 total tests, an increase of 13,054 since yesterday.

In total, 3,174,981 vaccines have been administered, which is 8,553 more than yesterday.

Since February 1, 2021, UDOH reports people who are unvaccinated are at 7.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,043 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10%.

There are 419 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,618.

UDOH is reporting 2,572 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Wasatch County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 451,655 450,539 Total people tested 3,051,197 3,043,699 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,572 2,563 Vaccines administered 3,174,981 3,166,428 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 419 399 Total hospitalizations 19,618 19,547

