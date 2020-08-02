Utah actor Wilford Brimley dies at age 85

Actor Wilford Brimley, known for his roles on TV in “Our House” and “The Waltons” and in movies such as “The Firm,” “The China Syndrome,” “Cocoon” and “The Thing,” is born in Salt Lake City, Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah actor Wilford Brimley, has died, according to TMZ.

The face of Quaker Oats and the spokesperson for diabetes education, Brimley passed away at his home in Payson on Saturday morning.

Sources with direct knowledge of Wilford’s health told TMZ he was in an ICU wing of a hospital on dialysis, and very sick for days.

Wilford’s acting career started in the 1970s. Best most known for roles in cult classic films like “Cocoon,” “The Natural,” “The Thing,” “Hard Target,” and over 70 other credits.

Wilford was diagnosed with diabetes mellitus in 1979, and was open about managing the disease and was very open about it. The American Diabetes Association honored him for his lifetime of advocacy in 2008.

A rep for Wilford tells TMZ, one of his favorite quotes was from a sign at a blacksmith’s shop. It read, “There is nothing made, sold, or done that can’t be made, sold, or done cheaper. If price is your only concern, please do business with my competitor.”

He’s survived by his wife, Beverly, and his three children.

