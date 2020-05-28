Utah activists plan peaceful protests over George Floyd’s death

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Human rights advocates in Utah are reacting after violent and deadly protests broke out in Minneapolis this week after a 46-year-old black man, George Floyd was killed while in police custody on Memorial Day.

The protests have continued for two straight nights.

The Mayor of Minneapolis is calling for the officer seen in video leaning on Floyd’s kneck to be fire, and so is the Alliance for a Better Utah.

“The firing of the officers who were involved and also I think the arrest of the officer seen in the video is the right move and then after an investigation, justice can be served from there,” Communications Director Katie Matheson said.

On Saturday, Utahns are being asked to stand in solidarity with Floyd’s family during peaceful protests. There are two different events happening:

Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Utah Against Police Brutality is having a “Car Caravan for Justice” event. Folks are being asked to join together at the parking lot on 500 South and Denver Street. Protesters will drive the block around the Salt Lake City Police Department. Due to social distancing, everyone must be in a vehicle.

Also on Saturday, there is a Take A Knee on Washington Boulevard event in Ogden. Folks are asked to gather from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ogden/Weber Municipal Building.

