Utah 9-year-old missing 3 hours in the middle of the night had gone ‘exploring’

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 9-year-old girl was missing for three hours before she was found walking along I-80 in Summit County early Monday morning.

According to Summit County Sheriff Lt. Andrew Wright, home surveillance captured the girl leaving her home at 11:38 p.m. Sunday night to go “explore the outdoors” in only her pajamas and holding a teddy bear.

When the parents realized the girl was missing, they began searching for her on their own until they decided to call the police around 2 a.m., Wright said.

Authorities received multiple calls between 2 and 2:30 a.m. that a child was seen running around Kimball Junction. As the investigation continued, additional calls were received informing of a child seen walking along I-80 mile marker 143 heading eastbound.

A deputy was able to pick the girl up and reunite her with her parents. She was not injured.