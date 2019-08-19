Utah: 145 fallen officers all remembered annually at bike ride

UTAH (ABC4 News) –From Timpanogos Harley Davidson to the Utah State Capitol, thousands of Utahns stood on street corners as bikers rode by, honoring Utah’s 145 fallen officers.

The Ride for Fallen Officers was held Sunday morning and Chief Sol Oberg, of Kaysville Police Department, says it’s the 13th annual ride.

While the ride is held annually, Oberg says it’s a way to remember all fallen officers that have passed on; and to raise money to maintain a memorial located at the state capitol and to provide immediate relief efforts for a fallen officer’s family.

Joseph Shinners, David Romrell and Dennis Vincent, are three officers who most recently passed away. Oberg says he saw their families at the ride.

Bringing together all walks of life, Oberg says it’s nice to see Utahns “getting together for a good cause and having a charitable attitude.”

“They’re remembering these officers and their families and friends,” Oberg says. “Their communities have been affected by their loss, too.”

Brian Clement shared a live video of the Ride for Fallen Officers. Watch it here:

Posted by Brian Clement on Sunday, August 18, 2019

