UTA TRAX not operating during heavy wind storm due to loss of power

UTAH (ABC4 News) – TRAX is currently not operating due to loss of electrical power, downed power lines and debris on tracks throughout the system, according to Utah Transit Authority.

FrontRunner is also experiencing an interruption of service between Woods Cross and North Temple due to power lines and debris on the tracks. A bus bridge is in place between these two stations.

Buses throughout the UTA system having to improvise or be re-routed due to power lines in streets and officials are advising the public to check their app @rideuta and their website rideuta.com for the most current updates regarding service interruptions and resumption of service.

It is not known how long the disruption of service will be.

