UTA ski buses to have enhanced safety measures this winter

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Snow has fallen and Utahns are looking forward to hitting the ski slopes this season. Utah Transit Authority’s top priority this season is rider and employee safety as UTA ski buses will be running up both Cottonwood Canyons and to other resorts in Utah.

Cottonwood Canyons bus service begins on Nov. 29. UTA will only allow a maximum of 20 riders on each bus. Passengers and employees will be required to wear face masks on board at all times. Riders are also encouraged to social distance while riding the buses and creating socially distanced lines at bus stops.

UTA notes that with these safety measures in place that riders should expect longer travel time reaching the resorts.

UTA buses are sanitized daily, driver barriers are in place, contactless fare payment is also available as are hand sanitizer dispensers.

UTA and the resorts recommend that people take advantage of low peak days, times, routes, and parking to minimize traffic delays and traffic congestion.

Service in the Cottonwood Canyons to Snowbird, Alta, Brighton and Solitude (Routes 953, 972 and 994) will begin on November 29, 2020.

Snowbasin and Powder Mountain will see service launched on December 12 (Routes 674, 675 and 677) between the resorts and Ogden with various stops throughout Weber and Davis Counties.

Starting December 19 UTA’s Utah County ski bus (Route 880) will be starting service to Sundance.