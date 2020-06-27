UTA requires face coverings for all riders and employees

Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Transit Authority, UTA, announced Saturday they will require all riders and employees to wear face coverings.

The order will go into effect on June 27, 2020, in Salt Lake and Summit Counties. UTA will be requiring face coverings system-wide beginning July 1, 2020.

UTA officials say they are requiring riders, operators, and employees in Salt Lake and Summit Counties to wear a face mask or covering in compliance with the Salt Lake County Health Order.

For UTA riders who don’t have their own coverings, one will be provided for them. Officials say masks will be available for pick up at UTA Customer Service locations and will soon be

available on transit vehicles.

UTA knows Utahns depend on their essential service and say safety has been a top priority since the pandemic began.

More information about July 1, 2020, system-wide mandate will be shared when it becomes available.