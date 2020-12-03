UTA proposes FrontRunner in Tooele, seeks feedback

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Transit Authority and local stakeholders in Tooele Valley are hosting a virtual public open house and comment period for the public to be able to provide input on potential transit solutions for those who live and/or work in the Tooele Valley. The comment period will run from Dec. 2 to Dec. 16.

Possible transit solutions include expanding TRAX or the FrontRunner to Tooele.

During the online open house, the public will be able to evaluate the list of transit options that have been drafted and then will be able to provide feedback on each option. The survey in the online open house is aimed at evaluating the demands of transit services as the population grows and to support economic development opportunities.

Kayla Kinkead, Strategic Planner II at UTA says, “UTA is excited to present a list of potential transit alternatives designed to serve the Tooele community. Our team has been attentive to the diverse viewpoints and values of community stakeholders and residents in order to offer feasible transit alternatives for the future growth of the Valley. This area is projected to double in population by 2050. So It’s important for UTA to start planning for future growth, including transit strategies and recommendations to enhance the regional mobility network.”

Kinkead adds, “Public participation is an integral part of this study. At the first open house event in January, we heard strong desires for improvements in transit service. Now that we have more information about specific transit service choices for the future, UTA wants to know the public’s preferences.”

For more information about the project and the virtual open house, visit rideuta.com.