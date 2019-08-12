UTA makes bus route changes before school starts

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – UTA is changing up more than 60 routes to get people where they need to go quicker.

One of the most notable changes is up in Weber County where UTA will run a trolly from the FrontRunner to downtown Ogden.

“I take FrontRunner and I know a lot of us to do, so it is convenient to have that accessible to us,” says UTA Rider Ivonne Ellis.

For the first time, a bus will run from Draper to Provo on Sundays.

Plus, the Lehi Tech Corridor will get two new buses.

And, UTA isn’t stopping there. Tooele County will see more buses scheduled too.

“Those communities have a huge traffic generator, in particular through the summer months. They have wanted to connect each of those locations for a long time,” says Chairman Carlton Christensen with the UTA Board of Trustees.

In Salt Lake City, UTA is expanding routes 2, 9, and 21.

It’s big news for students who use the buses to go from the west to the east side.

“These kids will be able to be apart of clubs, sports, they will be able to attend events, it’s a game-changer for these kids. And I’m super excited to see how it plays out for them in the school year,” says Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski. “That experience has never been there for the kids who rely on bussing for transportation.”

Riders like Ellis say the moves UTA is making are good for anyone looking to Ride UTA.

“There is a huge population that uses UTA and a lot of us downtown really rely on it,” she says. “So it is nice to have expanded services. That way we can get to where we need too quicker and more efficiently.”

UTA officials say check your bus’s route and time before leaving the door to make sure you’ll end up in the right place.

