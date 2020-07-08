LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah State University football player is on suspension after being accused of making racial comments. The offensive lineman, Ty Shaw is under investigation after a social media exchange.

It all started with a social media exchange on Fourth of July weekend between Ty Shaw and Dylan Bennet who played football together at Herriman High School.

Bennet tells us he shared a social media post denouncing the Fourth of July with the “hashtag #blacklivesmatter” Bennet, who is half black, said he doesn’t support the celebrating U.S. history because of its ties to slavery. Shaw replied and asked what does the Fourth have to do with Black Lives Matter. Bennet tells him to “educate yourself”.

Shaw replied saying he doesn’t care to educate himself on stuff that “doesn’t matter” adding “y’all… still so greedy to have more purely cause history didn’t treat your ancestors right…”

“Try to see people as people, they have a story they’ve lived a life that’s different than yours and they have a story you don’t understand, and it’s ok if you don’t understand right now, but you need to take the steps to try to understand,” said USU student, Jessica Papenfuss.

The University spokesperson provided ABC4 with this statement, saying they’re “looking closely into this situation to make sure they have all of the details. USU’s values about these issues are clear and consistent: they strive to create an inclusive community environment that embraces respect for diversity, civility, and human dignity. That’s true in the Athletics Department, and it’s true for the university as a whole.“

“I respect that people have different opinions, but I’m grateful the school had a quick response to say that they’re not for that, that they don’t agree with those comments,” said Papenfuss.

Bennet says he just wants justice and for his voice to be heard, the University says Shaw will stay suspended through the investigation.

Since the exchange, Shaw’s social media accounts can’t be found.