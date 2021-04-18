USU football player arrested after alleged sexual assault at dorms on campus

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah State University football player was arrested on Sunday after it was reported he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a dorm on campus.

According to arresting documents, several individuals who live in the Living Learning Center on USU Campus told police that Ismael (Izzy) Kalani Vaifoou was seen walking around in building #D and had entered several suites on several different floors.

The doors from the hallway to the living rooms are keyed and only accessible to those that reside in the rooms off of the suite. Two individuals who live in building D stated they saw Vaifoou inside their suite and enter each of their rooms, documents state.

According to arresting documents, one woman reported she was woken up by doors opening and closing coming from inside the suite. Vaifoou then entered her room and took a step towards her bed and she said “who the hell are you” at which point, police say Vaifoou left.

The roommate then reported Vaifoou entered her bedroom while she was asleep and she awoke to find him laying in her bed next to her in only his underwear.

The woman told police she pushed Vaifoou and told him to get out and at that point he got up, put his clothes on and left her room, according to documents.

Reports from witness’s that spoke to the woman after Vaifoou left her apartment said she told them Vaifoou has sexually assaulted her, documents state.

One witness said Vaifoou entered his apartment and told him that he was intoxicated and that he had “entered a dark apartment and asked if he should be there and a girl said no.” The man then left Vaifoou in the hallway as he went to see if anyone needed help.

According to documents, upon officers arrival on scene Vaifoou was located on the first floor of Building #D and transported to the USU Police Department. During an interview with police, Vaifoou admitted to entering the apartments belonging to the two women and he had taken off his clothing down to his underwear and got into bed with one of them.

Vaifoou told police he touched the woman but it was over her clothing. Police say none of the involved parties knew the Vaifoou personally just recognized him as someone in the building, documents state.

Vaifoou was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail and is facing charges of Forcible Sexual Abuse, Burglary, Trespassing and Intoxication.

According to the USU football roster, Vaifoou is a sophmore at the school and is from Salt Lake City.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.