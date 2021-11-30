UPS hiring over 100,000 workers nationally, over 300 in Salt Lake City

(ABC 4 Utah) – It’s Holiday Season and packages are being delivered all over the country. With the uptick in packages deliveries, UPS continues to hire more employees to help with spike.

UPS says they will hire over 100,000 seasonal employees across the country. They say they will hire 320 seasonal employees in the Salt Lake City to support the annual increase in package deliveries.

Courtesy of UPS

Courtesy of UPS

Courtesy of UPS

Courtesy of UPS

Courtesy of UPS

With hiring needs at an all-time high nationwide, UPS commissioned the 2021 Peak Hiring Survey which includes the following reasons for taking a temporary job:

Nearly a third said they wanted to get ahead or catch up on household bills/expenses

30% pointed to holiday expenses coming up as their prime motivator

More than a quarter take on a seasonal position to create an emergency savings fund or to gain experience and build up their resume

UPS continues to hire for package handlers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers.