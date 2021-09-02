Upgraded thunderstorm threat for Thursday evening

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The thunderstorm threat for Wasatch Front has been upgraded for Thursday evening. Storm development in the west desert means storms will track toward Salt Lake County. The entire Wasatch Front could see strong storms for the evening because a disturbance across the Pacific Northwest is triggering another round of showers and thunderstorms for parts of the state.

The Storm Prediction Center upgrade our thunderstorm threat today in parts of the state. Much of Utah had a marginal risk for thunderstorms for Thursday heavy rain, hail, abundant lightning, and damaging winds are possible. This means scattered severe storms are possible and the biggest impacts to areas under this risk are strong winds, heavy rain, and hail. The marginal risk includes parts of Cache, Weber, Davis, Salt Lake County, Utah County. The general thunderstorm threat exists for the rest of the state, so active skies expected tonight.

Remember, in order for a thunderstorm to be classified as severe, it needs winds equal to or exceeding 58 miles per hour and hail at or greater than 1” in diameter.

HEADS UP: Storms possible for tonight for the University of Utah vs. Weber State game…Fans be ready—we could get strong storms out there.@abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/RRleD40Geg — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) September 2, 2021

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as warnings evolve throughout the evening.