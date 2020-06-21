Update: Tooele City lifts water advisory

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Tooele City and the Tooele County Health Department announced Sunday morning that water samples from south of Vine Street and east of Main Street have returned all clear.

All Tooele residents may resume drinking the city water. The city says that all other water systems also continue to be safe.

This news comes after portions of Tooele were without safe drinking water beginning Saturday morning. This was caused by a break in Tooele City’s water storage tank.