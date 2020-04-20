Update: Suspicious death in South Jordan ruled a suicide

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) Police have confirmed the woman found dead at a home in South Jordan has been ruled a suicide.

South Jordan Police said they responded to a home near 10200 South Jordan Creek Road after a male caller called 911 at 6:08 a.m. on Monday on the report of a domestic violence call.

Information was a male and female were arguing and the female party was armed with a handgun, at which time the male party was helped out of the resident by responding officers.

At that time it was determined no crime had occurred. However, officers remained on scene and attempted contact the 35-year-old woman, from the Park City area, by phone. After officers were never able to reach her they left.

At 9:40 a.m, a friend was contacted by the male party to check on the woman who then entered the home and found her deceased.

After investigators from the South Jordan Police Department and the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office

processed the scene and attended the woman’s autopsy, the woman’s death is preliminary being ruled a suicide.

*ABC4 does not usually report on suicides however it was originally reported as a suspicious death and the article has been updated to accurately reflect the outcome*

Sgt. Sam Winkler, South Jordan Police Department said during the Stay Safe, Stay Home campaign in Utah, they have seen an increase in domestic violence calls and calls where a person is in mental health crisis.

“Please reach out to available resources if you find yourself or someone you love in crisis,” said Winkler.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.