UPDATE: Deer Creek Fire now 75% contained

WASATCH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Firefighters have made big progress on the Deer Creek Fire near Heber. Jeremy Hales, The Wasatch County Emergency manager told ABC4 News Sunday afternoon that firefighter have the fire 75% contained.

Fire officials have walked the area and have revised the acreage burned. It was 57 acres at last check.

The flames have been knocked down for now. Crews have begun mop up work.

Officials say the fire was human caused.

This is a developing story we will update you as new information comes in.

What people are clicking on right now: