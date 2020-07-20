Up close look at damage caused by the Big Hollow Fire

After forcing people and livestock out of their homes and burning hundreds of acres, ABC4 was granted an up close look of the damage caused by the Big Hollow Fire in Wasatch County on Sunday.

“When we saw the smoke coming up over the top, I moved all of our sprinkler lines up against the mountain and turned them on,” said Trevor Ellis. “The fire chief told us that these trees and this created a natural fire break because it just watered down all of this,” he explains as he showed us the perimeter of just how close the flames were to reaching his and other homes.

Ellis’ family owns the land ravaged by the fire. On Sunday, the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands announced it was 85% contained with 418 acres burned.

Flames first sparked Thursday evening. Ellis says after spotting the initial flames, winds began pushing the fire downhill towards homes.

“We looked at it and the fire didn’t look out of control and within minutes it was completely out of control,” he said.

As a result, Ellis and his surrounding neighbors along Little Sweden road from Highway 40 to Daniels Road were evacuated.

As Ellis assisted fire crews giving them access through his family’s land, his wife and three-year-old twin daughters were forced to leave.

That’s when his neighbors came to help.

“We had multiple horses and livestock that we removed from the property and took them to a neighbors home,” said Ellis.

On Sunday, Ellis shared his thoughts on seeing his family’s land in its current state.

“This is a property that has been in my family for years, and I’ve spent my whole life recreating on it,” he said. “Looking at it now seeing how dark and there’s almost nothing left. It’s hard to imagine.”

Ellis is now concerned about the potential for mudslides.

“As we’re coming up here there’s a rain cloud over there,” he said. “You get nervous for the homes down there.”

Officials say the fire was human-caused and it’s under investigation.