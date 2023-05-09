SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Today we are in between systems, with the system that brought a few isolated thunderstorms to Northern Utah yesterday gone, and another area of low pressure on the way with impacts for tomorrow.

The bottom line? Near seasonal temperatures statewide today with sunshine down south while northern Utah will see scattered storm potential.

Daytime highs will come in close to our seasonal averages in the 60s and 70s, meaning for the vast majority of the state we get mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with seasonal temperatures! You can expect mostly dry skies with the exception of a few showers in the high country today.

The chance for storms amps up tomorrow as our next storm system will approach from the west. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be a possibility for our midweek. Wet weather will favor the northern half of the state once again, but this time isolated showers and storms do look possible south of I-70 with a chance we could see some storms as far south as Iron and San Juan Counties. Temperatures will also come down by roughly 2-4 degrees tomorrow, but highs will rebound pretty quickly as we make it toward the end of the work week and through the weekend.

Showers may linger on Thursday in northern Utah, but drier conditions will settle in towards the close of the day. Mostly dry conditions return Friday into the beginning of the weekend as temperatures climb. By the end of the weekend, we could be looking at daytime highs near 80 along the Wasatch Front with highs in the low 90s in St. George.

We also could see the chance of some gusty canyon winds along the Wasatch Front, so this is something we will monitor throughout the week. Also, by the end of the weekend into next week we could move into a wetter pattern as temperatures stay warm, stay tuned!

FLOOD ALERTS

Even with the more seasonal temperatures, our flood concerns continue with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have five river flood warnings in effect.

The warning for the Bear River in Rich County will remain in effect through next Monday. The warning for the Dolores River near Cisco has been extended until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The flood warnings for the Bear River near Corinne, the south fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville, and the Sevier River near Hatch remain in effect until further notice.

For most of these rivers, minor flooding is forecast, but moderate flooding is projected for the Dolores River.

We also have flood watches for the Little Bear River below the Hyrum Dam and a watch remains in effect for the lower Weber River near Plain City.

A flood watch means flooding is possible while a flood warning means that flooding is occurring now or is imminent. Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!