SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Mother Nature showed the state some love for Valentine’s Day with a solid storm that gifted snow to several parts of Utah, even in St. George!

This storm is now exiting the region and pulling away from Utah. We started the day with some gusty conditions because strong winds persisted overnight. We are on the tail end of several wind advisories including in lower Washington County, Wasatch Front, eastern Uinta Basin and west desert.

This storm tracks east and we’ll get calmer conditions to end the workweek as high pressure begins to build back in. Wednesday and Thursday will be quite chilly with highs and lows well below our seasonal averages, with the Wasatch Front staying below freezing today, and 20s and 30s expected in the central and southern parts of Utah.

St. George will only hit the low 40s today, when typically this time of year, they hit the upper 50s. Expect mostly dry skies as high pressure begins to build with sunshine in the forecast toward the end of the work week and a warming trend through the weekend.

At this point, it looks like the skies will stay fairly calm through Saturday, but from Sunday into early next week there may be another storm that moves in. The timing of the next storm may impact President’s Day weekend with more wet weather, but it’s a little too early to be highly confident. We’ll be tracking that and keep you informed as that potential storm evolves.

Bottom Line? Very cold, below-average temperatures and wind chill values today as we dry out statewide.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!