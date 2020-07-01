Unlicensed massage therapist in Logan arrested on sex abuse charges

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 New) – An unlicensed massage therapist in Logan was arrested for sexually abusing a woman and police believe there could be additional victims.

According to Logan Police Department, Freddy Anthony Perales was arrested after an investigation into Perales’ unlicensed practice of massage therapy where police say he sexually abused a customer.

Perales was booked into the Cache County Jail and faces charges of first-degree felony object rape and two counts of second-degree felony forcible sex abuse allegedly to have occurred on May 29,2020.

Documents do not detail any of the incident however police believe he may have committed crimes against additional members of the community.

Police are encouraging any member of the public who may have information about Perales’ illegal activities or may have been victimized by him to come forward and contact Logan City Dispatch by calling 435-753-7555.