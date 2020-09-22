University presidents warn of COVID-19: ‘If circumstances do not improve…dramatic action will be necessary’

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Brigham Young University President, Kevin Worthen, and Utah Valley University President, Astrid Tuminez, released a joint statement to all BYU and UVU students Tuesday morning in light of the recent COVID-19 surge in Utah County.

The two university presidents say they are “greatly concerned about the dramatic rise in positive cases of COVID-19 in Utah County, particularly among college students.” Worthen and Tuminez call the rise in cases both “alarming and unacceptable.”

In the joint statement, they ask that behavior change. They instruct students to stay home except for in-person classes, work, church, and other essentials. The school presidents also ask that students limit their social interactions to only those within their household.

Worthen and Tuminez warn that “if circumstances do not improve within the next two weeks, more dramatic action will be necessary.”

A full copy of President Worthen and President Tuminez’s statement is found below: